'Duck Dynasty' Star Trump's Sons are Good Hunters ... For City Boys!!!

'Duck Dynasty' Star Willie Robertson Says Trump's Sons Hunt Well for City Boys

EXCLUSIVE

"Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson's been hunting with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and says they're pretty good at it ... considering where they're from.

We got Willie at LAX Friday and asked him for a review of the President's sons' shotgun skills ... and he gives the city boys a passing grade. He also tells us why hunting's the ultimate way to provide food for your family.

Speaking of food -- turns out the Duck Commander CEO enjoys eating deer even more than duck, but there's one animal that's surprisingly delicious ... especially with gravy.

Duly noted, Willie.