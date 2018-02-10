John Stamos and Wife Caitlin McHugh Honeymooning at Disney World's Magic Kingdom

EXCLUSIVE
John Stamos and his new bride Caitlin McHugh are honeymooning ... at a spot where the magic happens.
John and Caitlin were spotted at Magic Kingdom -- "The Most Magical Place on Earth" -- at Disney World in Florida Friday night, still rocking the newlyweds look ... along with the iconic Mickey Mouse ears.
It's a fitting vacay for the couple ... they're both huge Disney fans, and John actually proposed to Caitlin at Disneyland in California.
As we reported ... the 2 got married last Saturday at The Little Brown Church in Studio City in a small ceremony, just hours after Caitlin's bungalow was burglarized.
Clearly, they haven't let it ruin the honeymoon vibes.