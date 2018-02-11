Doug Jones Insists Del Toro Did Not Steal Scene in 'The Shape of Water'

Doug Jones 'The Shape of Water' is All Original Del Toro Didn't Steal Nothin'!!!

Doug Jones, the guy who plays the Amphibian man in "The Shape of Water," is steadfast ... director Guillermo Del Toro didn't steal anything.

We got Jones Saturday night in Hollywood leaving Theatre West, where he pooh-poohed reports that Del Toro lifted a scene from the 1991 film, 'Delicatessen."

Jones insists the film -- which is nominated for Best Picture -- is all original. Del Toro is also nominated for Best Director.

Truth be told ... Jones doesn't really know much about the allegation that Del Toro stole a scene, but says he knows enough about his director to know it's not true.

Check out the 2 scenes in question -- from "The Shape of Water" and "Delicatessen" ... and judge for yourself.