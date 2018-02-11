Tonya Harding's Most Brutal Knockout Video Unearthed

TMZ

Tonya Harding Most Brutal Knockout Video ... Unearthed

2/11/2018 1:00 AM PST

Wanna see Tonya Harding knock a chick out cold with a devastating right cross? 

You're in luck ... because TMZ Sports found extremely rare footage from Tonya's last professional boxing match -- and she straight DESTROYED her opponent. 

It all went down in 2005 -- when a 35-year-old Harding (3-3) stepped into the ring to face Brittney Drake in Brittney's first pro boxing match, a fight promoted by Celebrity Boxing creator Damon Feldman

Makes ya wonder how good Tonya coulda been if she trained to be a fighter instead of a skater ... 

