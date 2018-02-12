Irina Shayk Struts Out Of UFO For New York Fashion Week

Irina Shayk brought new meaning to looking outta this world after she stepped out of a giant spaceship in Brooklyn.
Shayk was the star of Philipp Plein's NY Fashion Week show which transformed the Brooklyn Navy Yard into a snowy planet inhabited by a Transformer-looking robot ... which greeted Shayk and escorted her down the runway.
If you're wondering how much something like this would cost, it's probably a lot, but Plein's t-shirts and jeans start around $400 a pop so he's got the dough.
Needless to say ... Plein's gotta knack for making headlines with his runways.