Irina Shayk Beam Me Down, Philipp! Struts Out of UFO for NYFW

Irina Shayk Struts Out Of UFO For New York Fashion Week

Irina Shayk brought new meaning to looking outta this world after she stepped out of a giant spaceship in Brooklyn.

Shayk was the star of Philipp Plein's NY Fashion Week show which transformed the Brooklyn Navy Yard into a snowy planet inhabited by a Transformer-looking robot ... which greeted Shayk and escorted her down the runway.

If you're wondering how much something like this would cost, it's probably a lot, but Plein's t-shirts and jeans start around $400 a pop so he's got the dough.

Needless to say ... Plein's gotta knack for making headlines with his runways.