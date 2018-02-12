LAX Cops Save Dog Sucked Into Escalator

A lucky pooch and its owner escaped near disaster thanks to a quick-thinking civilian and an LAX bike cop, who saved the dog after it'd been pulled into an escalator.

A woman and her dog were headed up the airport escalator last week when the dog -- dressed in a tracksuit -- got it's paw caught in the landing grate.

Lucky for the woman, a man standing nearby acted quickly to hit the emergency shut off ... and moments later LAX cops were on the scene to unscrew the grate's teeth and free the pup -- with all 4 paws still in tact!

And they say only cats have 9 lives ...