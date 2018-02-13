Bristol Palin Splits from Husband

Bristol Palin and Husband Dakota Meyer Split

Bristol Palin and husband Dakota Meyer have called it quits ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the pair -- who married in 2016 and have two daughters together -- tell us the two no longer live under the same roof. We've done some checking and there's no evidence either of them has filed divorce docs yet.

Meyer and Palin are no longer following each other on Instagram -- a social media platform they both use regularly. Meyer was the last to post a family pic in early January. Even more significant ... the pics they've most recently posted have something missing ... their wedding rings.

It's unclear what arrangements the exes have made -- if any -- for temporary child custody, but Dakota posted video Monday of him with the kids.

We reached out to a rep for Bristol but they had no comment.