Ric Flair Calls Out Ronda Rousey Fight My Daughter!

2/13/2018 12:30 AM PST

Ric Flair Calls Out Ronda Rousey: Fight My Daughter!

EXCLUSIVE

Ric Flair has some WWE matchmaking advice for Vince McMahon -- set Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair, ASAP!!

Ric's daughter is the current "SmackDown" Women's Champion -- and Ric tells TMZ Sports he knows his daughter wants a shot at the newest star on the roster. 

Charlotte has previously told TMZ Sports when it comes to Rousey -- "She knows where to find me."

The good news for Rousey ... Ric and his pal Hulk Hogan are big fans. They love the fact she's a TRUE wrestling fan and were impressed with her tribute to Rowdy Roddy Piper

Speaking of legends ... we also asked Hulk and Ric to name the 4 people who belong on the Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling

Spoiler alert: here are some names that DIDN'T make the cut: 

The Rock, Ultimate Warrior, Randy Savage, Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Sting.

Discuss ... 

