Ric Flair Calls Out Ronda Rousey: Fight My Daughter!

Ric Flair has some WWE matchmaking advice for Vince McMahon -- set Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair, ASAP!!
Ric's daughter is the current "SmackDown" Women's Champion -- and Ric tells TMZ Sports he knows his daughter wants a shot at the newest star on the roster.
Charlotte has previously told TMZ Sports when it comes to Rousey -- "She knows where to find me."
The good news for Rousey ... Ric and his pal Hulk Hogan are big fans. They love the fact she's a TRUE wrestling fan and were impressed with her tribute to Rowdy Roddy Piper.
Speaking of legends ... we also asked Hulk and Ric to name the 4 people who belong on the Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling.
Spoiler alert: here are some names that DIDN'T make the cut:
The Rock, Ultimate Warrior, Randy Savage, Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Sting.
Discuss ...