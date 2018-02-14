'Love & Hip Hop' Star Star Tommie Lee Under Investigation for Alleged Mall Attack

'L&HH' Star Tommie Lee Accused of Mall Smackdown ... Cops Investigating

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Tommie Lee allegedly punched an employee in a super fancy jewelry store, and cops are now looking into the matter ... TMZ has learned.

According to the police report ... Tommie and an unknown man visited the Henri Bendel store in Atlanta's Lenox Square mall on February 1. An employee named Daniella was helping Tommie when a nasty argument started. Police say store surveillance cams captured Tommie yelling at Daniella, and then coming around the display case to "slap and punch her repeatedly."

Sources at the store tell us ... Tommie became increasingly rude while shopping, and Daniella decided to confront her about her attitude. We're told that's what set off Tommie. The store manager eventually broke up the altercation before Tommie and her companion bolted.

According to cops ... the store manager claimed Lee and her guy friend frequent the store, and have tried to steal items in the past.

The employee told cops she suffered bruising on the left side of her face and eye. She wants to press charges, and we're told she's lawyered up and might sue Tommie as well.

We reached out to reps for Tommie ... no word back yet.