Dodgers' Kenta Maeda Mercilessly Pranks His Translator ... You Scared, Bruh?

Dodgers' Kenta Maeda Mercilessly Pranks His Translator

Breaking News

Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda has a pretty clear New Year's resolution: scaring the living hell outta his translator!!

Since the calendar hit 2018, Kenta's been on a tear messing with his language bro, Will, in the most hilarious ways possible.

On Thursday, the Japanese star punk'd him with a jump scare (again) ... but his best work had to be the classic water bottle coin trick (c'mon, bro ... that one was obvious).

Will's being a great sport through it all ... probably 'cause he's plotting a mistranslating scheme for when the season starts up again.

GOT HEEEM!!!