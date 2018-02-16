Dodgers' Kenta Maeda Mercilessly Pranks His Translator

Breaking News
Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda has a pretty clear New Year's resolution: scaring the living hell outta his translator!!
Since the calendar hit 2018, Kenta's been on a tear messing with his language bro, Will, in the most hilarious ways possible.
On Thursday, the Japanese star punk'd him with a jump scare (again) ... but his best work had to be the classic water bottle coin trick (c'mon, bro ... that one was obvious).
Will's being a great sport through it all ... probably 'cause he's plotting a mistranslating scheme for when the season starts up again.
GOT HEEEM!!!