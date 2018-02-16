Nikolas Cruz Target Practice ... Wearing 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz used his backyard for target practice just months before he killed 17 students this week.
This video, shot in October by a neighbor, shows Cruz in his backyard shooting what appears to be a BB gun, wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.
The neighbor says cops were called to Cruz's home a number of times for "strange and violent behavior." There's a report out cops were called 39 times.
Kids in the neighborhood are saying Cruz was unhinged, was violent toward animals and would fly off the handle for no apparent reason.