John Wall Says Everything's Great with Marcin Gortat

John Wall's not mincing words about his relationship with his Wizards teammate, Marcin Gortat ... he straight up tells us everything's cool!

We got the injured NBA star leaving Mastro's in Bev Hills Friday night -- he's in town for All-Star Weekend festivities -- and asked if there's any ongoing beef between him and the Wizards center ... he shoots it down right away.

Here's the backstory -- Gortat tweeted about a great "team" victory after Washington won its first few games without Wall, which many considered a shot at the star. Wall responded by saying he gives Gortat "the most spoon-fed baskets ever."

The 2 reportedly had a meeting to hash out their issues last week ... and it seems like it worked.

Wall's recovering from a knee injury, and the team's hopeful he'll be back in time for a playoff push.