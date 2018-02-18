TMZ

NBA's Dante Exum Puts Team USA On Notice Aussie Hoops Is Coming For You

2/18/2018 12:05 AM PST

NBA's Dante Exum Puts USA Hoops On Notice, Australia is Coming

Kangaroo loving Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum is letting USA Basketball know ... the future of International basketball could be down under, 'cause the Australians are up next.

The Aussies have some hoopers -- including Ben Simmons, Patty Mills, Joe InglesMatthew Dellavedova and more -- so when we got Exum in L.A., we asked if the Star & Stripes should be worried.

Exum clearly thinks so, telling our guy Australia should've done better in the last Olympics, and absolutely WILL do better in the next games, promising an appearance in the Gold medal game.

Be careful Dante ... you're in America, ain't no koalas here to help you if you start talking too greasy on us.

