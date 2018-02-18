Khloe Kardashian Sends Tristan For Delish Deli Run

Khloe Kardashian Sends Tristan Thompson for Deli Run During NBA All-Star Weekend

Khloe Kardashian sent her fiancé Tristan Thompson into a deli for a sandwich run Saturday afternoon while she sat tight in her Range Rover.

Khloe, who's about 7 months pregnant, was behind the wheel as Tristan made the trek into Lovi's deli in Calabasas.

Tristan is strictly a spectator for NBA All-Star Weekend this year. He's not playing at any events. He was wearing a pair of throwback 1996 All-Star shorts.

As for Khloe, she's due sometime in late March or early April.

As far as we know, the couple didn't hit up any of the festivities over the weekend, although Tristan did hit up a Rémy Martin MVP Weekend Party Friday night at The Avenue nightclub to watch Travis Scott perform.

BTW ... word on the street -- Lovi's is delicious.