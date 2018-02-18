TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

NBA All-Star Game WAGS Invade L.A. ... Everybody Wins

2/18/2018 12:10 AM PST

NBA All-Star Game: Baller WAGS Heat Up L.A.

Team LeBron or Team Steph??

It doesn't matter -- the REAL winners of All-Star Weekend are the super hot wives and girlfriends flocking to town for all the festivities ... as if L.A. needed any more beautiful women.

We all know about Bron Bron's lovely wife, Savannah, and Curry's better half, Ayesha ... but don't forget about newcomers like Karl-Anthony Towns' GF, Kawahine Andrade, and Bradley Beal's smokin' lady friend, Kamiah Adams.

The game probably isn't gonna be too competitive, so feel free to go through the pics as many times as you'd like.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web