Floyd Mayweather on MMA Future, 'I Don't Know'

Moment of honesty from Floyd Mayweather?

The leader of The Money Team was leaving the NBA All-Star Game in L.A. surrounded by TMT crew when we asked about Conor McGregor's new statement ... that Floyd has ended MMA fight negotiations.

Floyd told us straight-up, "I don't know" -- weird considering he's been on a P.R. offensive to drive up interest in a potential Conor vs. Floyd UFC fight. Remember the MMA cage videos he's made?

Plus, Floyd's father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., recently said he believes Floyd will take an MMA fight.

We tried to ask Floyd more questions ... but he sicced his security team on us.