MLB Legend Orlando Cepeda Rushed to Hospital, SF Giants Official Says

Baseball Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda, 80, was rushed to a Bay Area hospital on Monday night ... according to an SF Giants team official who spoke with one of Cepeda's family members.

The official had no information on Cepeda's current condition or the reason he was hospitalized.

Orlando's last public appearance was at AT&T Park in January ... when he joined Willie McCovey and other former Giants teammates for Mac's 80th birthday party.

Cepeda is one of the greatest players in Giants history, making 7 All-Star teams and winning NL MVP in 1967. He also played for the Cardinals, Braves, A's, Red Sox and Royals before hanging it up.

He became the 2nd Puerto Rican player to make the Hall in 1999, joining Roberto Clemente.

Story developing ...