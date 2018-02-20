Nikolas Cruz Judge to Determine If State Pays Lawyers' Fees

Nikolas Cruz, Judge to Determine if State Pays Lawyers' Fees

Nikolas Cruz is getting a second look by a judge to determine if he's eligible for a lawyer paid for by the State of Florida.

The Broward County Public Defender's Office has just filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, noting that a probate case has just been opened in his mother's death. The Public Defender's Office notes, although Cruz has already been found indigent by the court clerk and therefore eligible for a free lawyer, there may be funds from his mother's estate or a possible life insurance policy that would disqualify him.

The Public Defender wants the judge to review the various financials to determine if he's still eligible for a court-appointed lawyer.