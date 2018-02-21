Florida Shooting Survivor David Hogg Conspiracy Theory Debunked by Yearbook

Florida Shooting Survivor David Hogg Yearbook Proves Conspiracy Theory is Bunk

David Hogg, the Florida high school shooting survivor, is at the center of a spreading conspiracy theory ... that he and other survivors are not really students, but now that's being squarely debunked.

The theory goes Hogg already graduated from a California high school, and just went to Parkland, FL to act as a shooting survivor, and push for gun control. Someone figured out one simple way to address the issue -- the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High yearbook!

Take a look, the video of the school's 2017 yearbook shows David's photo among the school's underclassmen. Since it's not a senior portrait, he clearly didn't graduate last year, and clearly was enrolled at the school.

We've learned Hogg did attend a Southern Cali school years ago, but moved to Florida with his family sometime before the 2015 school year. Hogg's Twitter history also shows tweets as far back as 2015 marking himself at the Florida school.

Case closed.