'Goliath' Star Tania Raymonde is OK with New Sex Scene Proposals

'Goliath' Star Tania Raymonde Down with New Sex Scene Proposals

"Goliath" star Tania Raymonde ﻿has done a sex scene or two in her career ... so any new guidelines that would make it more comfortable for her and other actresses is totally OK with her.

We got Tania at LAX Wednesday where we asked her about a new union proposal that includes having an "intimacy director" on set. The move comes on the heels of the Harvey Weinstein scandal to protect actresses who might feel they're being pressured to get naked in auditions or forced into aggressive kissing.

Tania -- who appears topless and has several sex scenes in Billy Bob Thornton's Amazon show, "Goliath" -- says she's pretty lucky that her scenes have always felt comfortable ... but measures to make it even more comfortable are always welcome.