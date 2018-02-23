Justin Bieber How Do You Drew? Wear My New Clothes!!!

Justin Bieber Looking to Capitalize on His Middle Name in Fashion

Justin Bieber's looking to expand his brand, and the plan is to get all his fans rocking clothing plastered with his name ... his middle name, that is.

JB's company just filed paperwork to lock down the name "Drew" for all sorts of clothing apparel -- from shorts, jeans and skirts to sweaters, jackets and coats. He also wants to venture into the pajama and children's clothing world.

But wait, there's more ... Bieber also filed to trademark the terms "The House of Drew," and the fancier French version -- "La Maison Drew." Because if Beyonce can have a 'House of' fashion line ... so can the Biebs.

Interesting to note -- Bieber has applied for the "Drew" trademark twice before -- in 2012 and 2015 -- but the application was abandoned both times. Maybe now that he's a few years older and wiser ... he's getting serious.

Seems like it's going that way with Selena Gomez, too.