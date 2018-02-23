TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Jonathan Martin LAPD Treating Gun Pic As 'Serious Threat'

2/23/2018 6:38 PM PST

LAPD Treating Jonathan Martin Gun Pic as 'Serious Threat'

EXCLUSIVE

The LAPD does not believe ex-NFL player Jonathan Martin's gun photo on Instagram was a harmless social media prank -- they're treating it as a "serious threat" ... this according to sources directly involved in the investigation.

Multiple sources tell TMZ Sports ... Martin recently purchased 2 firearms -- and the gun pictured appears to match up with one of the guns he recently bought.

We're told police are working with all 4 individuals tagged in Martin's post to make sure they're safe.

As we previously reported ... Martin was detained by police Friday after word spread of his threatening post. Harvard-Westlake School in L.A. -- which Martin also mentioned in his IG pic -- cancelled classes Friday out of an abundance of caution.

It now seems the move was justified.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web