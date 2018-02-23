Matt Barnes Ex-Wife Rejects Olive Branch ... Trashes NBA Star Instead

Matt Barnes asked his ex-wife last night if they could finally make peace -- instead, a war ensued -- with the two sides trashing the hell out of each other online.

It started when Matt posted a message to Gloria Govan on social media saying, "Wanna wish the mother of my children a very Happy Birthday! Hope this day is everything you hoped for and more."

"Although things have been rocky to say the least the last 4yrs I hope that for the sake of our two beautiful baby boys we can come together & co parent them to the best of our abilities! No more games or bullshit.. They need both of our love & support equally!"

"We lead different lives now but we still on the same team."

Seems harmless and well-intentioned, right? Gloria didn't take it that way and fired back ...

"Thank you, I think? And yes One can only continue to pray that you take your own advice and learn to peacefully co parent! But until then I'll see you in court next week because you love a frivolous lawsuit. But hey let's keep co-parenting."

Yeah ... Olive Branch attempt REJECTED.

Of course, Matt responded with some thoughts (and allegations) of his own ...

"Well ... stealing money my social security # & forging my signature to buy your parents night club & house is pretty serious but hey .. I tried! See you in court! Oh & happy bday."

So much for burying the hatchet ...