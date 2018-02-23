Oprah, Mindy & Reese Come for The Mouse ... Stay for the Stars!!

Oprah, Reese Witherspoon Surprise 'A Wrinkle in Time' Fans at Disneyland

Oprah, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon know the drill -- a pilgrimage to Disneyland's a must anytime you're in a Disney film.

The stars -- along with Storm Reid -- surprised a bunch of "A Wrinkle in Time" fans Thursday at The Happiest Place on Earth. Fans never saw it coming ... they were at the Sunset Showcase Theater at Disney's California Adventure for a preview of the flick before the foursome made the surprise appearance.

They all ultimately made their way into Disneyland where they posed in front of the Magic Castle. BTW ... it's the first time we see Mindy out in public since she gave birth back in December. Motherhood suits her well.

Gotta hand it to the marketing folks at Disney ... every film Mickey makes, inevitably, the stars of that film somehow end up with Mouse ears on their heads.