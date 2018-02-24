'Notting Hill' Star Emma Chambers Dead at 53

'Notting Hill' Actress Emma Chambers Dies at 53

Breaking News

Emma Chambers -- best known for her role as Honey in the rom-com "Notting Hill" -- has died from natural causes ... according to her agent.

The English actress appeared alongside Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in the hit 1999 film, and was a star on the long-running British comedy, "The Vicar of Dibley," for which she won a British Comedy Award.

According to her agent, John Grant, Chambers passed away Wednesday. He says ... "Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed."

Emma is survived by her husband, actor Ian Dunn.

She was 53.

RIP.