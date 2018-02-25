Harry Styles First Comes Baby in a Carriage ... What About Love and Marriage?

2/25/2018 7:53 AM PST

Harry Styles Smitten with Baby as He Pushes Stroller Down London Streets

Harry Styles looks like he's in the market for a bambino, because he was totally smitten with someone else's baby.

Harry was out and about in London Saturday, pushing a stroller with a friend's baby inside.  Harry was making faces and generally doing baby stuff with the woman's kid.

The 24-year-old and the infant braved the cold -- 39 degrees was the high in London, with a low of 21.

Harry's dating Camille Rowe, a french model and actress. She's also worked as a Victoria's Secret model. 

Check out his face as he pushes the baby down the street ... and by the way, seems like no one is bothering the ex-One Direction singer.

Camille was no where in sight, but maybe he's sending her a not-so-subtle message. 