FedEx Will Not End Discounts for NRA Members

FedEx will not follow in the footsteps of dozens of other corporations who have chosen to cut ties with the NRA.

The shipping company has been pressured by thousands to stop giving discounted rates to members of the NRA ... with many people threatening to stop using the company altogether.

FedEx execs just issued a statement, saying, "FedEx is a common carrier under Federal law and therefore does not and will not deny service or discriminate against any legal entity regardless of their policy positions or political views."

The statement continues, "FedEx has never set or changed its rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues."

While it will not end NRA discounts, the company does take a stance on assault rifles, saying, "FedEx opposes assault rifles being in the hands of civilians."