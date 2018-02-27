Jalen Ramsey Slams Texas A&M & Jimbo Fisher ... You Taught Me Nothing!

Jalen Ramsey Slams Texas A&M & Jimbo Fisher, You Taught Me Nothing!

Breaking News

Jacksonville Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey has a serious problem with Texas A&M using his image to recruit players -- and he's demanding the school cut that crap out, ASAP.

The beef started Monday night over a new Texas A&M promotional ad trying to tout their new head coach, Jimbo Fisher (who formally coached at Florida State) as a defensive back guru who turned players like Ramsey into multi-millionaires.

The problem ... Ramsey went to Florida State and doesn't want to be used in an ad that helps A&M. Plus, he says Fisher didn't teach him a DAMN THING about being a defensive back.

In fact, Ramsey tweeted out to a Texas A&M tight end coach on Monday night ... saying, "Know I have nothing but respect for you Coach Brew but don’t use me on a poster for a school I didn’t go to & for a coach who didn’t teach me how to be a DB."

He added, "He didn’t teach me not one DB technique... #ComeGetSomeRealTruth #GoNoles."

New Orleans Saints player P.J. Williams -- who also went to FSU -- retweeted Ramsey and added, "True story!!"

So far, the poster is still up.