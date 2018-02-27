J.J. Watt Claps Back At Porno Cake Maker

J.J. Watt got the hard questions today from a woman who makes penis cakes for a living ... a woman who wants to know where all of the money J.J. raised for Hurricane Harvey is actually going!

The woman runs an adult bakery in Houston called "Adult Cakes By Kim" -- and appears to be a huge fan of both the Houston Texans and J.J. Watt.

She also makes a killer "Poppin' Penis Man Cake" for $75.

But when she's not making delicious edible genitals, Kim's concerned about her community ... and reached out to Watt on Twitter about how the millions J.J. raised is being distributed.

"Do we know where any of money went because I can't find one person they got any help from the JJ Watt foundation for Hurricane Harvey and I know JJ's a great man."

We know she loves the Texans because Kim also offered a topless Texans cake for $80.

Oh, and yeah ... J.J. responded.

"There are 2.3 million people in Houston alone, Kim. I apologize that we aren’t able to reach every single person, it’s simply not possible."

"We’ve rebuilt homes & day cares, provided food & medical care and our work is far from finished! I promise we’re doing the best we can!!!"

Sounds good ... anyone hungry?