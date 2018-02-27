Michael Wilbon NBA's 1-And-Done Rule's Gotta Go ... But, Racist?!

Michael Wilbon Says NBA's 1-And-Done Rule's Gotta Go, But Racist?!

The NBA's 1-and-done rule is "complicated" and objectionable" and has got to go ... so says ESPN star Michael Wilbon -- but he definitely stopped short of calling it "racist."

We got the "Pardon The Interruption" host leaving Craig's in L.A. -- and asked him about Stan Van Gundy's recent comments about the league's 1-year collegiate mandate being racist ... since most athletes it's holding back are black.

"The '1-and-done' is complicated and it's not good and its gonna go away," Wilbon said ... "I don't know if it's racist or not, but it's objectionable."

The complication? Wilbon points out that such a high percentage of college and pro basketball players are black ... suggesting people arguing against the rule might be able to twist the numbers to make their argument.

Bottom line -- Wilbon believes the 1-and-done is on its way out ... and ya gotta think the NBA's considering it after a bunch of its stars were named in last week's NCAA hoops corruption scandal.