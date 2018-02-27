UFC's 'Platinum' Mike Perry I'll Kill Colby Covington 'F*** That Little Bitch'

'Platinum' Mike Perry: I'll Kill Colby Covington, 'F*** That Little Bitch'

EXCLUSIVE

Yeah, his face is still jacked up from his loss at UFC Fight Night Orlando ... but "Platinum" Mike Perry says he's ready to beat Colby Covington to death after Colby trashed Mike's GF.

Colby went wayyyyy below the belt in his trashtalking aftwer Mike lost to Max Griffin on Saturday ... saying he should fire his "ratchet horse faced girlfriend" as his head trainer.

"I really don't like this motherf**ker," Perry tells TMZ Sports ... "He talking all this sh*t? I'll get in his face for real."

"Platinum Mike Perry is coming to kill you."

All Perry is asking is for 60 days to heal up ... and then it's on -- if the UFC makes the fight.

FYI, there are lots of fighters gunnin' to kick Colby's ass ... but respect to Platinum for being game as hell.