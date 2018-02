Nick & Joe Jonas A Little Ball Grabbin' For Lawn Bowling Challenge

Nick and Joe Jonas are a couple of ball busters ... at least when they're Down Under.

The bros tried their hand at lawn bowling during their vacation in Sydney, Australia. The game looks like tons of fun. The object -- deliver your bowl as close as possible to the "jack" (or the white ball).

You know they mean serious business when the shoes come off. We're no experts ... but maybe Nick's got a little too much muscle behind his delivery.