Donald Trump Jr. Reports for Jury Duty

Donald Trump Jr. is doing his civic duty ... reporting to a Manhattan jury pool room as a potential juror ... TMZ has learned.

President Trump's oldest reported to the New York County Criminal Court building Wednesday morning -- and it was pretty obvious someone in the First family was there ... Secret Service is swarming around the building ... according to law enforcement sources.

There's a huge line to enter the courthouse, most likely due to increased security with a Trump in the house.

If Junior gets selected for a jury panel ... seems like a long shot he'd be selected, especially if the defendant is Russian.