Rose McGowan, Dismiss My Cocaine Case Because I Was Framed ... Maybe By Weinstein

Rose McGowan wants her felony cocaine possession case tossed because she says the coke may well have been planted ... and she points to Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan has pled not guilty to cocaine possession after cocaine was found in the wallet she accidentally left behind on a United jet.

McGowan says the timeline is critical ... noting 5 hours passed between the time she got off the plane and her wallet was found by the cleaning crew and handed over to cops. Her lawyer says in the motion to dismiss, "There is simply no point in time at which the evidence places Ms. McGowan and the cocaine together in the same place."

The lawyer goes on to allege McGowan's claims against Weinstein may be behind it all, arguing evidence was planted ... the result of "the underhanded targeting of Ms. McGowan by the fallen mogul."