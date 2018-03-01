Justin Bieber Lambo Bottoms Out at Bumpy Church Service

Justin Bieber's Lambo Bottoms Out at Bumpy Church Service

EXCLUSIVE

Justin Bieber got bumpy service during a church service.

The Biebs was worshiping Wednesday in L.A. at the Saban Theatre ... while he was inside, a staffer struggled as he backed Justin's Lamborghini up into a driveway. The major downside to a Lambo -- a super low bumper.

Selena Gomez was also there but apparently arrived separately. Paps asked if it's too early to talk marriage. After all, the kids can't seem to get enough of each other ... with PDA galore.

Justin left solo ... Lambo intact and parked outside as paps swarmed him. Way to avoid this.