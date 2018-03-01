Kathie Lee Gifford Jesus, Oprah ... Look for the Signs!!!

Kathie Lee Gifford Tells Oprah, Listen to God Before Making 2020 Decision

EXCLUSIVE

Kathie Lee Gifford is all for divine intervention guiding Oprah's decision on whether she should run for President.

We got KLG leaving lunch Wednesday at Michael's, and our guy dropped the best question of the day: What signs should Oprah be looking for from her colleague, God?

Of course, Kathie had some answers -- while she prayed for the big guy to bring her car around.

As you may have heard, Oprah re-opened the door Wednesday to running for Prez when she said she's all in ... if God tells her to do it.