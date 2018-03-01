Kentucky Governor Rips NCAA Pay the Players Already!!!

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin Rips NCAA, 'These Kids Should Get Paid!'

Let's stop pretending D-1 college basketball players are just student athletes -- they're PROS who deserve to get paid already ... so says Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

Bevin just WENT OFF about the current state of college basketball -- slamming the way the NCAA treats players ... and explaining why the concept of amateurism in top-tier college sports is a lie.

"It's a multi-BILLION industry in America, college athletics ... and yet we're pretending these kids are just student athletes? Come on."

That said ... Bevin is a huge fan of college basketball and sports in general -- he just wants the players to be treated fairly.

"I firmly believe that for top-tier D-1 programs, these kids should get paid. They're professional athletes, for us to pretend otherwise is ridiculous."

He also referred to the top-tier programs as the "minor leagues of professional sports."

Bevin admits he doesn't have all the answers when it comes to paying players -- but says it's about damn time officials sat down and hashed out a plan.