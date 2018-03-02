Nor'easter Hits Boston, Man Busts Out Wakeboard on the Street

Nor'easter Boston Storm Rider ... We're Going Street Wakeboarding!!!

There's an upside to that powerful nor'easter crushing the East coast, at least for one Beantown nut who's riding out the storm ... on a folding table!

We got this video of the resourceful adventure-seeker weathering the storm Friday by turning the table into a wakeboard to travel down a flooded Boston street. We're guessing the Land Rover's hauling him to get some coffee at Dunkies.

We gotta say, it looks like a wicked pissah! If you can overlook -- like this guy has -- the power outages and damage to personal property ... this nor'easter stuff ain't so bad.

Kidding. It's pretty much all bad. Be careful out there!