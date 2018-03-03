Martin Luther King Jr. Hearse for Sale Owner Wants $2.5 MILLION!!!

Martin Luther King Jr.'s Hearse Owner Wants $2.5 Million for It

The hearse used to carry Martin Luther King Jr.'s body following his assassination is up for sale ... for the price of beachfront property.

After MLK Jr. was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Hospital in Memphis on April 4, 1968, he was transported to the funeral home in this white 1966 Cadillac Superior Royale Coach with a black top. The hearse was used again the day after his funeral to take his body to the airport.

The current owner bought the hearse in 2007 -- after it was in storage for nearly 40 years -- and fully restored it to its original condition ... but wants to sell it now.

We're told the seller hopes it eventually ends up at the National Museum of African American History and Culture so it can be on display to the public ... but not before scoring him a huge payday.

The hearse can be purchased right now for a cool $2.5 mil on Momentsintime.com.