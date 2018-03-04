90th Oscars Was Jennifer Lawrence's Wine Night Behind the Scenes

Jennifer Lawrence might not have been up for an Oscar this year, but that didn't stop her from crackin' open the vino and pouring herself a glass ... or two, or more perhaps.
J Law was on the move Sunday at the 90th Academy Awards -- climbing over chairs, fixing the strap on her dress and, most notably, hugging just about everyone down in the seats ... all while holding a clutch glass of white wine that looked a bit more than half full.
Truth be told, we don't know how many she had -- but it certainly seems like Lawrence was enjoying herself at the show. And on the heels of a less than stellar box office opening for her new flick "Red Sparrow" ... why not go for the booze, right?
There's other famous folks up in here, too -- Meryl Streep, Armie Hammer, Frances McDormand, the Fish monster from "The Shape of Water," and on and on.
But let's be real ... it's Jennifer's show here.