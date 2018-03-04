TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Cyborg I like To Party With My Belt ... After Destroying My Opponent

3/4/2018 7:34 AM PST

Cyborg Parties with Championship Belt After Destroying Kunitskaya at UFC 222

Chris "Cyborg" Justino brought her hardware to the post-UFC party Saturday night in Vegas, after annihilating her opponent in quick fashion.

Cyborg clutched her belt at the Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay -- the official UFC after-party.

She hardly broke a sweat in destroying Yawna Kunitskaya in the octagon.  Her TKO in round 1 brought her string of victories to 20.

DJBabyYu got in the pic as Cyborg smiled for the camera.  She also spent time posing with fans.

Sean O'Malley was at a smaller party with friends ... he won his match in a decision, made all the more impressive because he suffered a broken foot in the final round.  BTW, Sean's entrance song was "Party in the USA!!!"

All in all ... a great night in Vegas. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web