Cyborg I like To Party With My Belt ... After Destroying My Opponent

Cyborg Parties with Championship Belt After Destroying Kunitskaya at UFC 222

Chris "Cyborg" Justino brought her hardware to the post-UFC party Saturday night in Vegas, after annihilating her opponent in quick fashion.

Cyborg clutched her belt at the Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay -- the official UFC after-party.

She hardly broke a sweat in destroying Yawna Kunitskaya in the octagon. Her TKO in round 1 brought her string of victories to 20.

DJBabyYu got in the pic as Cyborg smiled for the camera. She also spent time posing with fans.

Sean O'Malley was at a smaller party with friends ... he won his match in a decision, made all the more impressive because he suffered a broken foot in the final round. BTW, Sean's entrance song was "Party in the USA!!!"

All in all ... a great night in Vegas.