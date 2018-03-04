Cyborg Parties with Championship Belt After Destroying Kunitskaya at UFC 222

Chris "Cyborg" Justino brought her hardware to the post-UFC party Saturday night in Vegas, after annihilating her opponent in quick fashion.
Cyborg clutched her belt at the Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay -- the official UFC after-party.
She hardly broke a sweat in destroying Yawna Kunitskaya in the octagon. Her TKO in round 1 brought her string of victories to 20.
DJBabyYu got in the pic as Cyborg smiled for the camera. She also spent time posing with fans.
Sean O'Malley was at a smaller party with friends ... he won his match in a decision, made all the more impressive because he suffered a broken foot in the final round. BTW, Sean's entrance song was "Party in the USA!!!"
All in all ... a great night in Vegas.