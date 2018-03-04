Khloe Kardashian It's a Girl! Reveals Baby's Sex on 'KUWTK'

3/4/2018 7:32 PM PST

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She's Pregnant with a Girl

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with a baby girl -- and she waited until the season finale of 'KUWTK' to make the announcement. 

The big news was revealed on Sunday night's episode -- during which Kylie Jenner was first told Khloe was preggo with a little girl by Khloe's doctor. Kylie told Khloe, who didn't seem to believe it, saying she was hoping for a boy. 

But the still-expecting mom confirmed her baby's sex in a tweet soon after ... saying she was happy to be bringing another Kardashian girl into the world. 

That's 3 for 3 now for the new mamas. Congrats!