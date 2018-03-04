Khloe Kardashian It's a Girl! Reveals Baby's Sex on 'KUWTK'

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She's Pregnant with a Girl

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with a baby girl -- and she waited until the season finale of 'KUWTK' to make the announcement.

The big news was revealed on Sunday night's episode -- during which Kylie Jenner was first told Khloe was preggo with a little girl by Khloe's doctor. Kylie told Khloe, who didn't seem to believe it, saying she was hoping for a boy.

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

But the still-expecting mom confirmed her baby's sex in a tweet soon after ... saying she was happy to be bringing another Kardashian girl into the world.

That's 3 for 3 now for the new mamas. Congrats!