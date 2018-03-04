Sen. Joe Manchin Hollywood Won't Diminish MFOL ... Clooney Can Do No Wrong

Senator Joe Manchin Says Celebrities Can't Ruin March for Our Lives

Joe Manchin isn't worried about George Clooney getting his hands around the March for Our Lives protest, 'cause he says nothing can taint this movement ... not even Hollywood.

We got the West Virginia senator Sunday in D.C. and asked if he thought the fact celebs are getting in on the MFOL event later this month will take away the spotlight from students.

Manchin's not buying that -- he seems to believe the gun control rallying cry started by the student survivors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High is bigger any one A-lister ... adding that famous folks like Clooney would actually help rather than hurt their effort.

That jibes with what a survivor told us last week -- that the students welcome any and all celebs who wanna help. As we reported, Clooney and Scooter Braun are already working behind the scenes to organize the march. Jimmy Fallon said he'd be there, too.

Looks like Congress -- at least W. Virginia, anyway -- is on the same page.