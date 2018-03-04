Taraji P. Henson Talks to Ryan Seacrest about the Universe on Oscar Red Carpet

Taraji P. Henson to Ryan Seacrest The Universe Takes Care of Good People

Ryan Seacrest's Oscars red carpet show was business as usual except for the appearance of Taraji P. Henson.

Henson talked to Seacrest about the usual stuff, but at the end said the Universe has a way of taking care of good people ... and then she caressed his chin. So ... was this a show of support or shade? Watch and you decide.

Seacrest has been scrutinized after a woman who worked as his stylist at E! accused him of sexual misconduct between 2007 and 2010.

As TMZ reported, the woman did not file a police report or lawsuit -- presumably because the statute of limitations has run -- but before she went to the media her lawyer contacted Seacrest and his lawyer, read them a press release with her allegations and demanded $15 million in return for tearing up the release. They told the lawyer to take a hike and he reduced the demand to 7 figures but they sent him packing.

The woman's lawyer acknowledged to TMZ there was indeed a draft of a press release but says the demand was not $15 million.