Jack Osbourne Says Family Considered Bringing Back TV Show Before Podcast

Before the Kardashians, the Osbournes were the first family of reality TV but you won't be seeing them on the tube again any time soon, according to Jack Osbourne.

We had Jack on "TMZ Live" Monday and he told us the family mulled over the idea of bringing back the show which made them a household name in the mid-aughties, but ultimately canned the idea in favor for their upcoming 10-part podcast series which premiered this week.

Jack says the fam thought their old family dynamic would be just too hard to recreate since everyone wasn't living under the same roof anymore, but it also sounds like living in front of cameras took a toll on the family too.

The podcast is available on iTunes. Check out www.theosbournespodcast.com