NFL's Alvin Kamara Pulls Weights, Weight Rack & Truck!! ... Insane Training!!!

Alvin Kamara Trains Insane, Pulls Weights, Weight Rack, AND TRUCK

Breaking News

Unless you bench press live African elephants, New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara is about to make your workout look like trash with his RIDICULOUS, new training session!

Kamara is down in Louisiana getting ready for next season and decided to share with the world how the 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year gets ready for his sophomore campaign.

Answer? INTENSELY.

Check out Kamara pulling four 45-pound weights (still racked on the rack) tied to a freaking truck ... and nuking the workout with ease.

James Harrison ... step your game up, bro.