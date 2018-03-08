Coco Hey, Baby ... Let's Swim with Sharks!!!

Coco Takes 2-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Swimming with Sharks

Coco took her 2-year-old daughter to the wildest daycare in the Bahamas ... where she was surrounded by sharks!!!

Coco, Chanel Nicole and papa Ice-T are on vacay, and Mom decided to go swimming with nurse sharks. No biggie, lots of tourists do it, but she also brought Chanel for the adventure. Coco acknowledged the danger, saying ... "I know what your thinking..I watched that tv show, 'when wild animals go wild' too but these guys acted like dogs."

Everything turned out fine. No shark attacks, and you can see Chanel didn't cry a bit.

If you're wondering where Ice was in all this ... Coco said, "Ice didn't make it in the water..Haha."