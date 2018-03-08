OxyContin Heir David Sackler Scores Dope $22.5 Mil Bel-Air Mansion

OxyContin Heir Scores $22.5 Million Bel-Air Mansion

OxyContin is at the center of America's opioid crisis -- ODs have spiked 30% between 2016 and 2017. More than 300,000 Americans have died from opioid addiction. That said, OxyContin business is clearly booming, because the heir to the OxyContin fortune just paid $22,500,000 CASH for a Bel-Air mansion.

David Sackler, whose dad and uncles owned Purdue Pharma, which produces OxyContin, just closed escrow on the 4-acre property. It's an '80s masterpiece, with a long, private driveway that leads up to a 10,000-square-foot mansion.

The house has a 2-story atrium, ridiculous views, a media room, game room and gym. And it has the obligatory tennis court, pool and pavillion.

Sackler, who's in his late 30s, is a member of the family whose reported net worth is $13 billion.

James Respondek and Erin Garrity from Sotheby's International Reality had the listing. Josh Altman from "Million Dollar Listing" repped Sackler.