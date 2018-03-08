'L&HH' Star Tommie Lee Leaves Jail After Turning Herself In For Mall Attack Case

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Tommie Lee Sprung from Jail in Battery Case

EXCLUSIVE

Tommie Lee's out of jail after turning herself in for an alleged attack on a mall employee last month ... TMZ has learned.

The 'Love & Hip Hop' star was booked on a misdemeanor battery charge, but doesn't seem to be sweating it. We got her Wednesday, shortly after she bailed out of Atlanta's Fulton County, and she quickly summed up the case this way ... "It wasn't me."

We broke the story ... a warrant was issued for her arrest for an alleged beatdown of a mall jewelry store employee. Sources close to Tommie tell us she had her bond man pick her up, so she could turn herself in late Tuesday night to get it over with, but she had to spend one night in the slammer.

She was released once she got in front of the judge and posted a $3k bond.