Steven Tyler Gives Tommy Lee Advice in Family War with Brandon

Steven Tyler knows the Rock 'n' Roll culture better than just about anyone, so who better to ask about Tommy Lee than him?

We got Steven and his gf, Aimee Preston, Thursday night at LAX, and the Aerosmith frontman had a simple solution to Tommy's family crisis.

As we reported, Tommy's son, Brandon, clocked his dad with such force he was out cold for 2 minutes. The dispute erupted after Tommy trashed Pamela Anderson -- Brandon's mom -- for talking publicly about Tommy's domestic abuse during their marriage. Tommy wants to press charges against Brandon and cops are investigating.

As far as Steven's concerned, there's a simple solution -- which he happened to have on him -- turn the page, then turn another page, then another ...